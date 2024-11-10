Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of her newest family member 'Elsa', who joined her this Diwali. Raveena is beyond overjoyed to have her

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Raveena Tandon welcomes a new family member this Diwali; shares a heartwarming video x 00:00

Bollywood actress, an avid philanthropist, and a pawrent Raveena Tandon took to Instagram today to share a heartwarming video of her newest family member that joined her family this Diwali. The 'Laadla' actress adopted a female German shepherd 'Elsa' with the help of Pawdopt- a Mumbai-based rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption platform. She had also adopted Alaska, another German shepherd earlier, who has now bonded like a sister with the newest adoptee Elsa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Diana Penty welcomed the new dog and commented "Hello sweet girl" on the post. Moreover, Pawdopt's official account thanked Raveena for being Elsa's saviour and rescuing her, the comment read, "Thank you so much @officialraveenatandon for being Elsa’s angel in disguise! You are a role model & a true animal lover ❤️❤️❤️. We couldn’t have found Elsa a better home 🤗"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon's philanthropic endeavours

Raveena has been a fervent supporter of animal rights and an ardent animal lover since childhood. A few years ago, she had rescued a kitten and named her Puma. Currently, the actress has four dogs and three cats. One of her dogs is named Cuddle.

Earlier the actress had shared that while shooting for her web series 'Aranyak' the actress had rescued a pup from a drain in Himachal Pradesh and the whole crew adopted 15 pups. Raveena has also stressed the need to sterilise animals as it is the need of the hour because when they multiply, they are ill-treated by animals or become a victim of road accidents.

Not just animals, Raveena is a compassionate and empathetic human being towards everyone. She stunned the world when, at the age of 21 she became a single mother by adopting two girls, Pooja and Chaya.

Raveena Tandon's upcoming projects

Talking about her work front, the actress was last seen in 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar, which was released in August this year. She will next appear in a comedy-drama 'Welcome To The Jungle Story' starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The movie will be released next month. The actress also has a political-drama series titled 'Dynasty' where she will play the protagonist. Actress's daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her debut alongside Aaman Devgn, the nephew of Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn is also acting in the film alongside the debutants. The film will be released in January 2025.