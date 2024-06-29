John Abraham's wife Priya shared glimpses from the first birthday celebration of their pet dog, Sia. The couple are pet parents to two Indie dogs

John Abraham and Priya with their pets

Listen to this article This is how John Abraham and wife Priya celebrated first birthday of their pet dog, Sia x 00:00

Actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal recently celebrated their pet dog Sia's first birthday, sharing heartwarming moments on social media. Priya took to her Instagram account on Friday to post a series of photos and videos capturing the birthday celebration.

The first image featured a delightful cake adorned with 'Sia turns 1'. In a video shared as the second slide, Sia enjoyed a joyful moment on the beach, soaking up the sun. Another post showcased John's pets posing together in an adorable manner, effortlessly captivating attention. A subsequent picture captured John's furry companions running eagerly towards the waterfront, possibly chasing a crow. Priya was seen in the fifth picture enjoying some quality time with 'Sia', feeding her delicious ice cream.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final photo depicted John and Priya smiling brightly as they posed with their pets. John sported a black hoodie and pants, while Priya looked lovely in a purple t-shirt and denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal)

John and Priya tied the knot in Los Angeles in 2013 after dating for over two years. The two have kept their relationship largely away from the media's glare.

John's work front:

John Abraham was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone. The film was released in theatres in January 2023. It has been over a year since the actor has been seen on the big screen. He is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Vedaa' co-starring Sharvari Wagh. Directed by the brilliant Nikkhil Advani, this epic action-packed adventure has been inspired by true events, that will blow your mind. This marks Nikkhil and John's third project that will be released on I-Day. Previously, their films 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Batla House' was released on August 15 weekend. Vedaa' promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience, blending heart-pounding action with gripping storytelling. As excitement mounts, audiences can hardly wait to witness the epic showdown between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee unfold on the big screen.

On the other hand, according to reports, John will be returning to the 'Housefull' franchise with the fifth installment currently in works.

(with inputs from ANI)