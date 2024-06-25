Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at Mumbai airport, returning from a short trip abroad

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Listen to this article Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make stylish return to Mumbai after babymoon in London x 00:00

Deepika Padukone recently thrilled her fans by showing up at a promotional event for her new movie Kalki 2898 AD. She looked stunning in a black bodycon dress that showed off her baby bump. Not long after, she travelled to London to enjoy some time with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make stylish return to Mumbai

Early morning on June 25, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at Mumbai airport, returning from a short trip abroad. Their fans and family are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, due in September 2024. While enjoying the pregnancy, the couple has been balancing work and vacations well.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh return to Mumbai, watch:

About the couple in London

After finishing some work commitments, the Bollywood stars headed to London on June 20, 2024, for some relaxation and good food. They are now back in Mumbai and were just spotted at the airport, holding hands.

While in London, a video of the couple leaving a cafe in London surfaced online, and fans were loving their sweet public display of affection. The video showed Deepika and Ranveer walking hand in hand out of a cafe, circulating on X (formerly Twitter). Deepika looked elegant in a black cardigan, blue jeans, black boots, sunglasses, and carrying a backpack. Ranveer chose a floral shirt paired with pinstripe pants.

In the video, the couple is seen leaving the cafe with their bodyguards, one of whom is carrying Deepika's shopping bags. Ranveer and Deepika were photographed in Mumbai on June 20 before they departed for their trip.

On the work front:

The stars of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ assembled for a special insight into the dystopian world of the upcoming Nag Ashwin directorial. Present for the same were Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The event was moderated by Rana Daggubati. The event commenced with each actor taking to the stage to share their thoughts about the sci-fi magnum opus.

As a heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone concluded with her bit, all of her co-stars stood up to help her down the stage. One can notice the hilarious banter with Prabhas holding Deepika’s hand and Amitabh holding Prabhas. Deepika was seen wearing a stunning slit black gown, proudly displaying her adorable baby bump. Prabhas twinned with her in a solid black shirt and grey jeans, while Big B kept it casual in a printed hoodie.