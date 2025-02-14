Breaking News
Shanaya Kapoor gets her heart stolen this Valentine’s Day, check out

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram feed to share the picture with someone who stole her heart

Shanaya Kapoor gets her heart stolen this Valentine’s Day, check out

Picture Courtesy/Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram account

Shanaya Kapoor gets her heart stolen this Valentine’s Day, check out
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Shanaya Kapoor shared a heartwarming post. She posted a series of adorable photos with her furry friend.


On Thursday, Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of her photos where she is seen showering affection on her pet dog. Along with the cute snapshots, Shanaya captioned the post, “Morning heart eyes for u #vday,” adding a playful touch to her Valentine’s Day celebrations. Her post has left fans gushing over her bond with her beloved pet.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)


In the images, the actress is seen wearing a comfy white checkered outfit. Interestingly, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is no stranger to sharing adorable moments with her pet dog on social media. The actress frequently posts pictures of herself spending quality time with her furry companion. Last month, Shanaya shared heartwarming photos of her pet dogs, Sushi, Riot, and Pablo, and tagged her besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, the star kid is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan,” directed by Santosh Singh. The film is said to be inspired by Ruskin Bond’s cherished short story, “The Eyes Have It.” Shanaya will be seen playing the role of a theatre artist alongside actor Vikrant Massey, who portrays a blind musician.

On January 30, Shanaya announced a schedule wrap-up on the project and posted an image of a clapboard and a cake, both featuring "schedule wrap" written on them.

Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey kicked off filming for "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan" in Mussoorie in October last year, with more shooting schedules planned in Europe. While an official release date is still pending, the film is anticipated to hit theatres in mid-2025.

Originally, Shanaya was set to make her debut with Karan Johar's "Bedhadak," alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Parizada, but the project was reportedly shelved for undisclosed reasons. In addition to "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan," Shanaya is also expected to be part of the upcoming "Student of the Year" web series, produced by Dharma Productions.

Shanaya Kapoor Valentine`s Day bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

