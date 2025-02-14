On Valentine’s Day, Jackky speaks exclusively to Mid-day about one year of marital bliss and navigating professional setbacks with Rakul Preet by his side

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood producer Jackky Bhagnani marks his first wedding anniversary with Rakul Preet Singh this month. It calls for a double celebration since their film. Mere Husband ki Biwi is said to release around the same time. On Valentine’s Day, Jackky speaks exclusively to Mid-day about one year of marital bliss and navigating professional setbacks with Rakul Preet by his side.

Jackky and Rakul Preet’s relationship

Mere Husband ki Biwi is Jackky and Rakul Preet’s first project after marriage. When asked to describe their relationship as a married couple versus actor-producer, Jackky says, “We are very mature in our approach towards life. I am really proud of her journey as an actor and respect her space. We do not interfere in each other's work. Even when we have to discuss anything related to 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', we try our level best to not do it at home. Our boundaries are very clearly defined. And we navigate our professional and personal lives like any other married couple.”

‘Rakul Preet is my best friend’

Despite facing professional setbacks in 2024, Jackky is happy to have Rakul Preet by his side amid the highs and lows. He states, “I think Rakul is the best thing to have happened to me. I must have done some amazing deeds in my past life to have her as my partner. She's my best friend and I can discuss everything with her without any fear of judgment. She's been a huge support and always tells me that since I did my best, that's the only thing that matters. She always reiterates that the final result can never be in our control.”

Ceiling collapse on the sets of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Couple of weeks ago, a ceiling collapsed on the sets of Mere Husband Ki Biwi which led to some of the crew members getting injured. Jackky recalls, “Honestly, it was very, very scary. We were all witness to it, including myself and it could have been very dangerous for everyone.”

He adds, “As producers, our job is to hire a location and it is the responsibility of the authorities managing that location to ensure that the compliances are in place. Because once the crew reaches a location, it starts working in good faith. On our part, we did everything to keep everyone safe.”

Dealing with loss in showbiz

Jackky admits that when a movie doesn’t fare well at the box office, “financial loss really hits you.” He elaborates, “Only the person who's going through it knows how excruciating that experience is.”

“As an industry as well, we are going through an evolution and the box office has become a very volatile entity. So, yes, we are all wondering about that piece of content which will excite the audiences to come to the theatres on a weekend or not want to miss a show on an OTT platform. It is important to sit down and analyze just how we can do better. The only way is to move forward. After a point, there's only so much time you can spend sulking,” concludes Jackky.