Akshay Kumar was set to take a break from his busy promotional schedule to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding today, especially since the groom personally invited him

Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar to miss Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding for THIS worrying reason x 00:00

Akshay Kumar is known for being one of the most disciplined and hard-working celebrities in the industry. For the past few weeks, he has also been extremely busy promoting his highly anticipated film, Sarfira, which was released today.

Akshay Kumar to miss Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay Kumar was set to take a break from his busy promotional schedule to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding today, especially since the groom personally invited him. However, Akshay will miss the event of the year, as well as the final part of Sarfira promotions, because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A source close to the production house mentioned to HT City, “Akshay Kumar had been promoting his latest release Sarfira when he felt unwell, and decided to get tested after being told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for covid. The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him. It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself.”

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities

On July 12, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, will finally marry Radhika Merchant. They've been celebrating their engagement since January, with events happening about every six weeks.

The main wedding ceremony is scheduled for Friday at the Jio World Convention Center, which can hold up to 16,000 people. A red carpet will welcome A-list guests dressed in traditional Indian attire, as per the dress code. There's been a lot of speculation online about who will perform, with rumours mentioning Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey, and others.

On Monday, the couple participated in a “haldi” ceremony. They seemed to have kept the ceremony private, but later photos shared online showed them dressed in coordinating gold and yellow outfits — Radhika Merchant in a custom creation by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, and Anant Ambani in a kurta and jacket designed by Sandeep Khosla.

A few days later, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai, which was founded by Anant's mother Nita, the Ambani family hosted a traditional evening of music and dance known as the “sangeet.” The event included a live performance by Justin Bieber.