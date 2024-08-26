The bride Amy Jackson stunned in two outfits. She wore a Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 bridal gown and changed into a Saint Laurent satin halter neck dress

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Pic/Instagram

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. After delighting their fans with the pictures from their wedding in Italy, the duo offered a glimpse of the wedding festivities such as the ‘Welcome Party’.

The Welcome Party

The intimate affair was held on a cruise ship where the couple and their close friends partied all night. They wrote in the caption, The Welcome Party (Italy). Let the fun begin! We set sail along the Amalfi Coast with all our friends and family aboard. It was the perfect start to our Love Story Weekend as the sun set behind the Faraglioni Rocks. To our incredible wedding planners, Costanza @biancobouquetweddings and Giada @elitevillas.it - your hard work and attention to detail set the tone beautifully for our first day of celebrations. Thank you.”

Amy wore a Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 bridal gown and changed into a Saint Laurent satin halter neck dress.

Netizens and fans of Ed from his ‘Gossip Girl’ days couldn’t hold back from commenting how his character Chuck had finally found and married his real-life Blair.

Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick's wedding

Coming to the wedding, Amy looked radiant in a classic white gown that featured an ethereal veil cascading elegantly to the floor. She carried a delicate bouquet of white roses, complementing the serene and sophisticated ambiance of the ceremony. Ed Westwick matched her grace in a white suit.

Their joint Instagram post included a pair of photos from the event, capturing both the splendid decor and their tender moments. The first image showcased the wedding venue, adorned with an abundance of white flowers, creating a dreamy and romantic setting. Ed was seen holding Amy close, their love palpable in the intimate shot. The second image presented the couple gazing directly at the camera, exuding joy and excitement.

The caption read, "The journey has just begun."

The couple's engagement in January was equally charming, with Ed's surprise proposal leaving Amy overjoyed. They also hosted an engagement dinner party in London, where Amy was seen arriving with her son Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

Amy Jackson made her relationship with Ed Westwick official in 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)