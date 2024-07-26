An inside video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony has made its way to social media, and it looks so much fun

Paint the town yellow! Anant puts bucket full of haldi on Nita Ambani; Ranveer and Hardik's dance steals the show, watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony was a once-in-a-century kind of event. The glamour, the entourage, and everything else was as grand as one could dream of. Anant and Radhika's haldi ceremony was equally extravagant. Now, an inside video of Anant and Radhika's haldi has made its way to social media, and it looks so much fun.

The video that has surfaced on social media shows the bride and groom having the time of their lives as they celebrate their wedding with their friends and family. The video shows everyone drenched in haldi paste and dancing their hearts out.

In the video, we can see Anant enjoying himself to the fullest as he pours buckets of haldi paste on almost everyone present. The clip shows Nita Ambani laughing and enjoying as Anant pours a bucket full of haldi on his mom. The video also shows Radhika Merchant, fully coloured in yellow, dancing to the beats of the dhol. It seems like nobody enjoyed themselves as much as Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh. The duo were dancing to the dhol, playing with haldi, and beating the drums all at once.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started reacting to it. One user wrote, “Asa lg raha Sara enjoy Ranvir ne kiya”. “Sab se jada hardik ne shaadi enjoy ki hai,” wrote another. A third user said, “Yah log to Sone se Holi khelenge”

About Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras. The baraat was a total hit with John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan shaking a leg. Deepika Padukone, who’s expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, skipped the baraat ceremony. For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, posted about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R.’ Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.