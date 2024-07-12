Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: Couple marries in traditional Gujarati ceremony

After months of festivities and celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony is taking place at the Jio World Convention Center

In Pic: Newly married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's traditional grand wedding ceremony is taking place at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The couple is surrounded by their family members, close friends, and other guests as they tie the knot in a traditional Gujarati wedding ceremony.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding is a grand event with celebrities, business tycoons, and other famous personalities witnessing their union. The guests in attendance include international stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 'Calm Down' singer Rema, business tycoon Lee Jae-yong, and politicians Mamata Banerjee and Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others.

Bollywood actors present at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding include Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya, Honey Singh, Anil Kapoor, among others.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities

Having a wedding that lasts for seven months is unusual, even for the lavish world of big Indian weddings, but the Ambanis managed to pull off the extravaganza with utmost excellence.

In December, Anant Ambani proposed to Radhika Merchant in a simple ceremony at a temple in northern Rajasthan, with family and close friends present. Radhika Merchant participated in a traditional 'mehndi' ceremony on January 18. The next day, they held their 'Gol Dhana' engagement party, which was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

In March, they threw a pre-wedding party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, more than four months before the actual wedding. In May, the Ambani family embarked on a luxurious four-day cruise through Europe aboard a chartered ship, starting from Palermo in Sicily and ending in Rome. On July 5, the Ambani family hosted a traditional evening of music and dance known as the 'sangeet'. The event included a live performance by Justin Bieber. On July 8, the couple participated in a 'haldi' ceremony. They also had a special puja at Antilia ahead of the big day.