Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Dulhe raja Anant Ambani arrived at the venue with his family to marry his dulhaniya Radhika

In Pic: Anant Ambani and family

Listen to this article Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Dulhe raja reaches venue with family to marry his dulhaniya x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will take place today at Jio World Convention Centre, in the presence of their friends and family. Now, the first picture of the groom is finally out, and we can't take our eyes off him. Dulhe raja Anant Ambani arrived at the venue with his family to marry his dulhaniya Radhika.

Anant Ambani, the man of the day, the groom, was seen wearing a yellow and golden sherwani with a hint of orange. His smile made it clear how happy he is to finally get married to the love of his life. In the frame, we could see Shloka Ambani in a stunning pink lehenga with a contrasting dupatta, standing close to her husband Akash Ambani.

ADVERTISEMENT

To Anant's left, we could see the happy father Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani smiling ear to ear. She was seen wearing a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. The peach silk ghagra combines hues of vintage bronze, blushing pink, and pistachio green. Worn with a jaali blouse crafted in Naqshi and Saadi gold along with silver Zardozi work, and fabulously finished with a dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals, the outfit emanates a regal aura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The diva of the family, Isha Ambani, posed with her husband Anand Piramal in a stunning pink lehenga with green and yellow borders. The heavily decorated lehenga was paired with an embroidered blouse.

Reportedly, ace singer Ankit Tiwari will be gracing the wedding of billionaires Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant! The guest list for the wedding was recently leaked, and Ankit Tiwari's name was mentioned in it.

According to sources, the singer will not only be attending the wedding but will also perform a special track that he has specially prepared for the wedding. This exclusive performance is anticipated to be one of the highlights of the wedding, adding a musical touch to the lavish celebrations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The couple will be tying the knot in a proper traditional fashion. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On July 3, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony.

On Friday July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebs. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.