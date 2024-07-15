Here are the inside details about the security, invitations, and other aspects of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

In Pic: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was one grand function the world witnessed. The three-day-long event took place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Given that it was the wedding of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, high-end security measures were in place. Guests were seen wearing colour-coded bands, and here are the inside details about the security, invitations, and other aspects of the Ambani's grand extravaganza:

Security at the entry:

Entry to all venues was regulated through QR codes and wristbands given to the guests. A multi-layered security setup was implemented, including detailed plans for medical emergencies to ensure smooth proceedings.

Invitation details:

According to PTI, three types of invitations were sent to guests. The most exclusive one featured an intricate silver chest containing mini silver temples. Each function had different cards, along with keepsakes such as an embroidered cloth with the initials 'AR' for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a blue shawl, and a silver box filled with gifts.

The simplest invitation was laptop-sized and featured silver statues of three gods alongside the invitation cards.

RSVP format:

PTI reported that guests confirmed their attendance via email or a Google form. Those who confirmed received a message stating, "We have received your RSVP and look forward to welcoming you... QR codes will be shared 6 hours prior to the event."

Other measures:

Ushers and a multi-layer security cover ensured the venue's security, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Medical preparedness included doctors, paramedics, and emergency equipment onsite. Ambulances had predefined routes to the nearest hospitals, which were primed in advance to handle any medical emergencies.

Other details about Anant and Radhika's Wedding:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras.

For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, posted about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R.’ Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.

(Inputs from PTI)