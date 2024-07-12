Now, the video of Anant's saafa tying rasam has made it to the internet, and we can't stop smiling at the groom

In Pic: Anant Ambani (Pic/Viral)

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant wedding: Groom's family performs saafa tying ceremony before baraat, watch video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani will tie the knot in a traditional Gujarati ceremony today. This afternoon was his baraat, and everyone enjoyed the festivities like crazy. Pictures and videos from Anant's baraat are making us all smile ear to ear. Now, the video of Anant's saafa tying rasam has made it to the internet, and we can't stop smiling at the groom.

In the video, we can see Anant seated on a sofa while his grandmother ties the saafa on his head. Nita Ambani is also seen helping Anant. Meanwhile, his sister-in-law, Shloka Mehta, is continuously adoring her brother-in-law. The saafa tying ceremony happened just before the baraat procession. Hence, in all the baraat videos that have made it to the internet, Anant is seen wearing the saafa around his neck.

About Anant Ambani’s Baraat

The Baraat arrived earlier today and several celebrities to the tunes of hit Hindi tracks. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Janhvi Kapoor danced enthusiastically at the baraat of the groom, Anant. Not just that, international celebrity John Cena also danced to Hindi music with the baraat. This is probably a first for the actor-/wrestler to have experienced it.

For the wedding, Priyanka arrived in a yellow lehenga while Nick opted for a light coloured kurta pyjama. At the wedding venue, Priyanka was seen letting her hair down and dancing to Bollywood songs. In one of the videos, Priyanka was seen dancing to 'Chikni Chameli' as Nick looked at her in admiration.

On the other hand, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen standing close to each other and grooving to the beats of various songs. They were accompanied by Nita Ambani, mother of the groom.

About the grand wedding:

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.