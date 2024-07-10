A content creator who spotted Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in London has reacted to a fan's question about whether he is rude or not

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Is Shah Rukh Khan 'very rude'? A content creator who spotted him in NYC responds

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in New York City with his daughter Suhana Khan. While the father-daughter duo went out for some shoe shopping, an Indian spotted them. An Indian content creator, who goes by the name Bunty Bhaiya on Instagram, snapped the duo at a footwear store. He shared a video of Suhana and King Khan and shared it on his social media account.

“I am at a New Balance store in New York where Shah Rukh Khan sir and Suhana have come,” he said as he recorded them. This short clip went viral and garnered about a minning views and more that 27000 likes in about 24 hours and several users went on to comment on the clip as they got curious seeing their favourite star.

“He is very rude. Did you meet and you spoke?” a user with the handle “beingdeepa05” asked the content creator. responding to this comment Bunty Bhaiya shared, “He wasn't. He was talking to everyone who approached them"

About Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s film

It is not confirmed if the two were for a recce of their first movie together ‘King’. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. “Though Shah Rukh’s character is like a mentor to Suhana’s, the interpersonal dynamics, other aspects, and treatment will be altered keeping Indian sentiments in mind,” a source informed mid-day.com.

About Suhana and Shah Rukh’s work front

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's OTT film 'The Archies', where she starred opposite Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and other actors. It was the first big-screen adaptation of the popular comics of the same name. In the movie, Suhana played Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda played Archie Andrews, and Khushi Kapoor played Betty Cooper. While the film received critical acclaim, it didn't resonate strongly with the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 'Dunki', which focused on the issue of immigration. He will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.