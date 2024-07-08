A video of guests entering the venue for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony has made its way to Instagram

Pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding: Guests arrive for grand Haldi ceremony at Antilia x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's big fat Indian wedding will be held on July 12. Ahead of the big day, today the couple will be celebrating their Haldi ceremony. A video of guests entering the venue for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony has made its way to Instagram.

In a video shared on Instagram, the bride-to-be's sister Anjali can be seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi. In the video, we could see Anjali dressed in a red lehenga paired with a blue blouse and a stunning yellow dupatta. A video of father and son Mukesh and Akash posing for the camera has also surfaced on social media. The father and son were looking all decked up for the younger Ambani's haldi ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reportedly, ace singer Rahul Vaidya will perform at the grand ceremony. For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony, Nita Ambani stunned in a yellow suit by Manish Malhotra. Check out her pictures below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Latest update on Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

On Friday July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony. Clad in a white shirt, trousers, and a cap, Justin performed some of his iconic tracks like ‘Baby’, ‘Boyfriend’, and ‘Sorry’.

The bride and groom stunned everyone with their glamorous look. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse that just seemed perfect for the grand evening. Anant also complemented her with his royal attire. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other celebs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.