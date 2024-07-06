Justin Bieber, who arrived in India after 7 years, performed some of his iconic tracks like ‘Baby’, ‘Boyfriend’, and ‘Sorry’.

After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony held on Friday. Clad in a white shirt, trousers, and a cap, Justin performed some of his iconic tracks like ‘Baby’, ‘Boyfriend’, and ‘Sorry’. Check out the videos below.

Beiber's first concert in India was held in 2017. He was supposed to return to the country in 2022 but the tour was cancelled due to the singer's bad health.

The bride and groom stunned everyone with their glamorous look. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse that just seemed perfect for the grand evening. Anant also complemented her with his royal attire.

The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other celebs.

Salman Khan stole the spotlight with his dapper presence. Dressed in a black suit paired with a black shirt and pants, Salman gave an electrifying performance by dancing alongside Anant on the song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai'.

Siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also set the stage ablaze by dancing to Salman’s song ‘Maria Maria’. Her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on the other hand danced to ‘Race’ song ‘Race Saanson Ki - Allah Duhai Hai’.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)