Anant and Radhika Wedding: Is Justin Bieber charging Rs 83 crore for his performance at the sangeet? Find out here!

Updated on: 04 July,2024 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

The singing sensation is reportedly all set to perform at Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, which will be held on Friday, July 5.

Justin Bieber

Anant and Radhika Wedding: Is Justin Bieber charging Rs 83 crore for his performance at the sangeet? Find out here!
The nation woke up this morning to the news that Justin Bieber is in Mumbai! The singing sensation is reportedly all set to perform at Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, which will be held on Friday, July 5.


Is Justin Bieber charging Rs 83 crore for his performance at the sangeet?


A video shared by the paparazzi shows Justin’s convoy with heavy security making its way on Thursday morning. Soon after, cyberspace was filled with reports about the amount Justin Bieber is charging for his performance at the sangeet.


It is worth noting that Justin Bieber has not had any public performances or concerts in several years.

According to a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, the pop star is charging Rs 83 crore, which amounts to $99,40,851.90 USD. There is no official confirmation of this yet.

 
 
 
 
 
Latest update on Anant and Radhika wedding

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Earlier the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys. 

