Justin Bieber returns to Mumbai after 7 years to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Justin Bieber will perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony which will be held on Friday in Mumbai.

Justin Bieber is in Mumbai! The singing sensation is all set to perform at Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony which will be held on July 5, Friday. A video shared by the paparazzi shows Justin’s convoy armed with heavy security making its way on Thursday morning.

Bieber, who was supposed to perform in India in October 2022, called off his concert due to health issues. The gig would have marked Bieber's second visit to India. In 2017, Bieber performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour. He was set to perform live at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. As of 2024, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker will be setting the stage ablaze in Mumbai with his electrifying performance thanks to the Ambanis.

Speaking of Bieber's health, he was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face, earlier this year. Following this, he took a break from performing on stage. Not to mention, his wife Hailey is expecting their first child.

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Earlier the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.