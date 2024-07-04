Justin Bieber will be setting the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

Justin Bieber, Badshah, Karan Aujla

Listen to this article Justin Bieber, Badshah, Karan Aujla to perform at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai x 00:00

Singing sensation Justin Bieber, who was supposed to perform in India in October 2022, called off his concert due to health issues. However, as per the latest reports, the ‘Baby’ hitmaker will be setting the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

The pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted and the musical night will reportedly be held on Friday, July 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gig would have marked Bieber's second visit to India. In 2017, Bieber performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour. This time he was set to perform live at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Speaking of Bieber's health, he was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face, earlier this year. Following this, he took a break from performing on stage. Not to mention, his wife Hailey is expecting their first child.

Besides Bieber, rapper Badshah, and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who is currently making waves for his song ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bad Newz’ will also be performing at the sangeet.

Earlier, India Today reported that the Ambanis are in discussions with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform at the wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Earlier the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.