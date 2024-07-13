The Grah Pravesh is an important tradition for Radhika as it symbolizes the start of a new bride's life in the Ambani family home

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Listen to this article WATCH: Antillia all decked up for Radhika Merchant's 'Grah Pravesh' after Varmala ceremony with Anant Ambani x 00:00

Antillia, the lavish home of the Ambani family, is beautifully decorated for the 'Grah Pravesh' ceremony of Radhika Merchant. After her dreamy wedding ceremony last night, which was attended by notable figures such as Kim Kardashian and Boris Johnson, the Ambani home is gearing up to mark Radhika's formal entry into her new home.

Antillia all decked up for Radhika Merchant's 'Grah Pravesh'

The Grah Pravesh is an important tradition for Radhika as it symbolizes the start of a new bride's life in the Ambani family home. We can hardly wait to see what Radhika will wear to dazzle us today!

Take a look:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding took place yesterday at Jio World Convention Centre, in the presence of their friends and family. The first picture of the groom is finally out, and we can't take our eyes off him. Dulhe raja Anant Ambani arrived at the venue with his family to marry his dulhaniya Radhika.

Anant Ambani, the man of the day, the groom, was seen wearing a yellow and golden sherwani with a hint of orange. His smile made it clear how happy he is to finally get married to the love of his life. In the frame, we could see Shloka Ambani in a stunning pink lehenga with a contrasting dupatta, standing close to her husband Akash Ambani.

To Anant's left, we could see the happy father Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani smiling ear to ear. She was seen wearing a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. The peach silk ghagra combines hues of vintage bronze, blushing pink, and pistachio green. Worn with a jaali blouse crafted in Naqshi and Saadi gold along with silver Zardozi work, and fabulously finished with a dazzling sprinkle of Swarovski crystals, the outfit emanates a regal aura.

The diva of the family, Isha Ambani, posed with her husband Anand Piramal in a stunning pink lehenga with green and yellow borders. The heavily decorated lehenga was paired with an embroidered blouse.

On Friday July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and many other celebs. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.