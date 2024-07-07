Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Justin Bieber has posted a series of inside pictures from the grand event

In Pic: Justin Bieber at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani Sangeet

Listen to this article Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Justin Bieber's shares inside pics - from chitchatting with Ambanis to grooving with Orry x 00:00

Justin Bieber visited India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The pop star made the night extra special with his energetic performance. Now, Bieber has posted a series of inside pictures from the grand event where he can be seen chit-chatting with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchany and the entire family.

In the first set of pictures Bieber posted on his account, we can see him posing with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and having some fun conversations with the Ambanis. Other pictures and reels are from his performance during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. In one reel, we can see Orry grooving and singing his heart out with Bieber, while in another post, we can spot Shehnaaz Gill and Disha Patani taking pictures of the pop star as he sings for the guests.

Justin can be seen wearing a jacket with a white vest and loose pants with his signature-style cap for the occasion. He interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage. He made guests groove on songs such as 'Baby', 'Never Let You Go', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', 'Boyfriend', 'Sorry' and 'Where Are U Now'. Videos from inside the bash have taken over the internet.

For the sangeet ceremony, the bride and groom stunned everyone with their glamorous look. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Radhika Merchant looked beautiful in a lehenga and an off-the-shoulder blouse that just seemed perfect for the grand evening. Anant also complemented her with his royal attire.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.