In an attempt to keep up with the Ambanis, here's a look at the top moments from the star-studded baraat ceremony

Top Moments of Anant Ambani's grand baraat

Listen to this article Keeping up with the Ambaani: From John Cena, Rajinikanth dancing to Ranveer Singh lifting FIFA president, top moments from Anant's grand baraat x 00:00

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Center. Before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony, there was a grand baraat ceremony. Anant's baraat was attended by celebrities including Ranveer Singh, John Cena, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among others. Now trying to keep up with the Ambanis, here's a look at the top moments from the star-studded baraat ceremony:

John Cena and Rajinikanth Dancing:

ADVERTISEMENT

Several celebrities danced to the tunes of hit Hindi tracks. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Janhvi Kapoor danced enthusiastically at Anant's baraat. International celebrity John Cena also joined in dancing to Hindi music with the baraat, which was a unique experience for the actor-wrestler. On the other hand Rajinikant shaking a leg on 'Gallan Gudiyaan' was not a part of our 2024 wishlist.

Baba Ramdev Dancing with Anant Ambani:

A video of Baba Ramdev dancing with the groom, Anant Ambani, made its way to Instagram. In the video, we could see Ramdev and Anant shaking a leg on 'Zingat,' and we can't stop watching this short clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Ranveer Singh Dancing with FIFA President:

Ranveer Singh was on a different tangent altogether. It seemed like he had forgotten about people watching him as he danced his heart out during the baraat. Several videos of him adding his energy to the ceremony have made their way to the internet. One video that caught our eyes shows Ranveer dancing beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Ranveer playfully held Gianni from behind and guided him in a sideways move.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino dancing at Ambani's wedding in Ranveer Singh's arms and with an axe.



Never imagined this 😭 pic.twitter.com/YsoyuY8I2l — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) July 12, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's Energetic Dance to 'Chikni Chameli':

Dressed in a beautiful yellow saree, Priyanka Chopra attended the baraat with her husband Nick Jonas. Everything was going well until Priyanka decided to raise the bar high as she tucked her pallu and started dancing to 'Chikni Chameli.' We bet the energy in the area must have been electrifying.

SRK and Salman Khan Grooving Together:

At the baraat, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen standing close to each other and grooving to the beats of various songs. They were accompanied by Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom. The video of SRK and Salman grooving together reminded fans of their popular roles in 'Karan Arjun.' As soon as the videos of them went viral, fans started commenting, "Humare Karan Arjun Aagaye."

Humare Karan aur Arjun aagaye 🔥



Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing their hearts out at Ambani's Wedding ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #AnantRadhikaWedding #AnantWedsRadhika pic.twitter.com/25N8UQB3K0 — ꪖꜱᏂ𝗂ϻ𝚊¨*:·. 🦋 (@ashimaNegii) July 12, 2024

Madhuri Dixit Dancing to 'Choli Ke Peeche':

This one is our favorite as nostalgia hit hard in the video. As the DJ played one of the most loved songs, Madhuri Dixit channeled her inner dancer and grooved to her famous song 'Choli Ke Peeche.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)