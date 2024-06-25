Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Groom-to-be was seen at Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Mumbai home to extend his wedding invitation

L-Anant Ambani; R- Ajay Devgn and Kajol

After hosting two grand and luxurious pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now getting ready for their wedding ceremony. The couple will be tying the knot in Mumbai at the Jio World owned by the Ambanis. On Monday evening, groom-to-be Anant Ambani was seen visiting Ajay Devgn and Kajol's house to extend a personal and in-person invitation to the actor-couple.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani reached Varanasi on Tuesday to offer invitations for her son’s grand wedding ceremony to Lord Shiva. Nita also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her time in Varanasi, Nita addressed the media and shared her excitement as she offers the wedding card to the Almighty.

While addressing the news agency ANI, Nita Ambani said, “Bas abhi to Bholenath ka darshan karne ja rhi hun aur uske baad Ganga aarti karne ja rhi hun, to I am very excited [Right now, I am going to have a darshan of Lord Shiva and then to attend the Ganga aarti, so I am very excited].”

“Aaj nimantran patra lekar aai hun mere Anant aur Radhika ke shadi ka to bas shree ke charnon me ye mai aaj lekar aai hun dene ke lie [Today, I have brought the wedding invitation of my Anant and Radhika. I have come to present it at the feet of the Lord],” she added.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding ceremony

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to the traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Earlier, this year, the couple had hosted their first pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event was attended by Bollywood celebrities, Indian businessmen and even entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg. Rihanna performed at the event.