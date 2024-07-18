Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding: The Ambani family turned their private residence, Antilia, into a big screen displaying the ceremony visuals

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's garland ceremony now stands tall at 173 meters

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding took place on July 12 and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and several Indian politicians. After the wedding ceremony, the Ambani and Merchant families hosted a blessing ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone among others.

Now, the Ambanis have made sure that no one misses the wedding videos that are already viral on social media. On Thursday, the family was seen playing video of the varmala ceremony on their private Mumbai residence, Antilia, which stands tall at 173 meters. The glass exterior of the building that is located in Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai was lit up with the visuals from the wedding drawing attention of passersby and those living far away as well.

After tying the knot in Mumbai last weekend, newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were warmly welcomed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. The couple was greeted with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals as they arrived in the town.

Several videos surfaced online showing the people of Jamnagar greeting Anant and Radhika with warm hospitality. One of the videos that touched everyone's hearts shows women, decked out in traditional sarees, welcoming Radhika by performing aarti and showering her with rose petals.

Both Radhika and Anant looked equally happy, and interestingly, the husband-and-wife duo were twinning in pink attire. Radhika kept her look simple in a pink suit, while Anant wore a pink kurta with an ethnic jacket.

Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. Earlier in March 2024, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani's business had its origins.