In Pic: Newly married couple Anant and Radhika

Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's wedding was one grand celebration. As the wedding concluded, the bride and groom received beautiful gifts from Nita and Mukesh Ambani. From a grand villa to custom-made jewellery, here's a look at some of the things the newlyweds received at the wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's wedding was arguably the most expensive wedding ever. Apart from the celebrations, the gifts were nothing but grand, and we are wowed by the price. We are sure it will blow your mind as well.

A Pad

Nita and Mukesh Ambani gifted their son and daughter-in-law a humongous pad. Located in Palm Jumeirah, it is a 3000-square-foot pad that has about 10 bedrooms and a private beach.

Bentley Continental GTC Speed & Custom-Made Jewellery

The new daughter-in-law, Radhika, received custom-made jewellery, including a Cartier brooch that cost around 21 crores and 70 lakhs rupees. Meanwhile, Anant received a grand Bentley Continental GTC Speed that costs around 5 crores and 42 lakhs.

A Pearl and Diamond Choker

Nita Ambani gave a special gift to her daughter-in-law. Nita gave a pearl and diamond choker worth an estimated 108 crore in INR.

Other details about Anant and Radhika's Wedding:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place at Jio World Convention Centre with guests and family members in attendance. Anant Ambani's grand baraat ceremony happened just before the pheras.

For the wedding ceremony, both Anant Ambani and Radhika dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits. Rhea Kapoor, the bride’s stylist, posted about the significance of Radhika’s outfit in Gujarati tradition. The bride’s dupatta and ring featured the initials of the couple, ‘A & R.’ Later, after the pheras were concluded, Radhika changed into a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga for her vidai ceremony.

The wedding celebrations of Radhika and Anant Ambani continued with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, took place on July 14. The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.