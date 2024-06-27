Anant was spotted wearing a purple bandgala and matching pants. He showed up at the celebrities' house in his stylish white Rolls Royce

Anant Ambani

Listen to this article Anant And Radhika Wedding: Groom-to-be personally delivers invite to Akshay Kumar, thanks paparazzi for well wishes x 00:00

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son is getting married to his childhood friend, Radhika Merchant, on July 12. The preparations for this highly anticipated wedding have begun. On June 26, Nita Ambani visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to extend the first wedding invitation and seek blessings.

Latest update on Anant And Radhika Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

The soon-to-be groom was seen leaving Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai home, Shivshakti, after giving them his wedding invitation. Now, Anant was spotted on his way to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s house to invite them to his wedding.

Yesterday, Anant Ambani invited Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to the wedding. After visiting Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai home earlier, he then went to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Anant was spotted wearing a purple bandgala and matching pants. He showed up at the celebrities' house in his stylish white Rolls-Royce, accompanied by a team of security personnel and bodyguards. In the video, he is also seen thanking the paparazzi as they congratulate him on his upcoming wedding.

How the Ambanis are preparing for Anant And Radhika Wedding

After hosting two grand and luxurious pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now getting ready for their wedding ceremony. The couple will be tying the knot in Mumbai at the Jio World owned by the Ambanis. On Monday evening, groom-to-be Anant Ambani was seen visiting Ajay Devgn and Kajol's house to extend a personal and in-person invitation to the actor-couple.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani reached Varanasi on Tuesday to offer invitations for her son’s grand wedding ceremony to Lord Shiva. Nita also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her time in Varanasi, Nita addressed the media and shared her excitement as she offers the wedding card to the Almighty.

While addressing the news agency ANI, Nita Ambani said, “Bas abhi to Bholenath ka darshan karne ja rhi hun aur uske baad Ganga aarti karne ja rhi hun, to I am very excited [Right now, I am going to have a darshan of Lord Shiva and then to attend the Ganga aarti, so I am very excited].”