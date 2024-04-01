Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’. It centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team.

Ajay Devgn Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article When Ajay Devgn’s prank led to a woman attempting suicide: ‘She had taken pills’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday on April 2. The actor who is married to Kajol and shares two kids Nysa and Yug, is known to be a prankster on set. While he plans to conduct things in good jest, there was a time when a prank went wrong leading to a woman attempting suicide.

In an interview with mid-day.com Ajay shared, “Years ago, there was this actor, who had just gotten married, and brought along his wife along for an outdoor shoot. The girl was from outside the [film] industry — a simple girl, from a small town. We used to shoot at night. She would obviously meet her husband in the mornings. We would keep feeding the wife that her husband is having an affair. And that, in the night, he goes off somewhere. There are no night shoots! I'd tell her that I return to my room at 10.30 [pm]. She'd tell me that she's heard all about [my pranks]. That she trusts her husband. This carried on for eight days. On the ninth day, we woke up and learnt that she had actually taken pills, had to be rushed to the hospital. She'd been fighting with her husband over this, throughout, checking with him on what the hell he'd been up to!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Maidaan’. It centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team, with Ajay playing the titular role. Priyamani in a remarkable role as Syed Abdul Rahim's wife. The long-awaited sports drama will hit theatres on April 10 and also features Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

Besides that, Ajay Devgn also has Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)