The video reveals a red box containing the invitation. When the box is opened, a small silver temple slides out, accompanied by the sound of devotional music

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invite

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's opulent wedding invite complete with silver temple idols

A video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding invitation has appeared online. Similar to past Ambani event invites, this one is decorated with images of Hindu gods and goddesses.

Take a look at Anant and Radhika's Wedding invite

The video reveals a red box containing the invitation. When the box is opened, a small silver temple slides out, accompanied by the sound of devotional music in the background. The video continues to display the wedding invitation and program, featuring beautiful designs on each page. The multi-page invite includes images of Hindu deities like Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, Goddess Durga, and Goddess Lakshmi.

The invitation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also included several gifts. The video shows the unboxing, revealing an embroidered cloth with the initials "AR," another piece of artwork depicting Hindu deities, a blue shawl, and a box that seems to contain sweets.

Take a look at Anant and Radhika's Wedding invite, watch

Latest update on Anant and Radhika's Wedding

Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July. Ahead of the big day, Nita Ambani reached Varanasi to offer invitations for her son’s grand wedding ceremony to Lord Shiva. Nita also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her time in Varanasi, Nita addressed the media and shared her excitement as she offers the wedding card to the Almighty.

While addressing the news agency ANI, Nita Ambani said, “Bas abhi to Bholenath ka darshan karne ja rhi hun aur uske baad Ganga aarti karne ja rhi hun, to I am very excited [Right now, I am going to have a darshan of Lord Shiva and then to attend the Ganga aarti, so I am very excited].”

“Aaj nimantran patra lekar aai hun mere Anant aur Radhika ke shadi ka to bas shree ke charnon me ye mai aaj lekar aai hun dene ke lie [Today, I have brought the wedding invitation of my Anant and Radhika. I have come to present it at the feet of the Lord],” she added.