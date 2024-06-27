On Wednesday evening, Anant Ambani caught everyone's attention when he arrived at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra

Salman Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

WATCH: Anant Ambani pays a visit to Salman Khan's house to personally hand over wedding invitation

Anant Ambani, who is about to get married to Radhika Merchant, has a busy schedule leading up to the big day. On Wednesday evening, he caught everyone's attention when he arrived at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra with his security guards to personally deliver an invitation for his upcoming wedding.

Anant Ambani personally invites Salman Khan

Anant Ambani at #Salmankhan's house Galaxy Apartment for his marriage Invitation... pic.twitter.com/jbpEf7dqyg — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) June 26, 2024

With armed bodyguards and security personnel around him, Ambani's cars were seen outside Salman Khan's residence as he delivered the intricate silver wedding invitation. Dressed in traditional purple attire, the groom-to-be arrived with a broad smile to meet his close friend.

A video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding invitation has appeared online. Similar to past Ambani event invites, this one is decorated with images of Hindu gods and goddesses.

A look at Anant-Radhika's wedding invitation:

The video reveals a red box containing the invitation. When the box is opened, a small silver temple slides out, accompanied by the sound of devotional music in the background. The video continues to display the wedding invitation and program, featuring beautiful designs on each page. The multi-page invite includes images of Hindu deities like Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, Goddess Durga, and Goddess Lakshmi.

The invitation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also included several gifts. The video shows the unboxing, revealing an embroidered cloth with the initials "AR," another piece of artwork depicting Hindu deities, a blue shawl, and a box that seems to contain sweets.

Yesterday, Anant Ambani invited Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to the wedding. After visiting Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai home earlier, he then went to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s residence.

Anant was spotted wearing a purple bandgala and matching pants. He showed up at the celebrities' house in his stylish white Rolls-Royce, accompanied by a team of security personnel and bodyguards. In the video, he is also seen thanking the paparazzi as they congratulate him on his upcoming wedding.

How the Ambanis are preparing for Anant And Radhika's wedding

After hosting two grand and luxurious pre-wedding festivities, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now getting ready for their wedding ceremony. The couple will be tying the knot in Mumbai at the Jio World owned by the Ambanis. On Monday evening, groom-to-be Anant Ambani was seen visiting Ajay Devgn and Kajol's house to extend a personal and in-person invitation to the actor-couple.