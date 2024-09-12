Ananya Panday and Shubman Gill have released a new video from their Beats ad shoot and fans have been commenting about Sara Tendulkar and Riyan Parag

Shubman Gill and Ananya Panday in the Beats ad

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Gen Z cricketer Shubman Gill have been roped in as brand ambassadors for the Apple-owned audio brand Beats, for their newly launched product range in India. They had revealed the brand ambassadors earlier this month, and now a new video shows the two young stars having a good time as they shoot for the campaign. As expected, fans have been dropping the names of Sara Tendulkar and cricketer Riyan Parag in the comments.

Ananaya and Shubman's Beats campaign video

The video takes fans behind the scenes of the ad shoot. "Hi guys, welcome to the Beats set," says Ananya. Shubman is seen striking some poses with a bat, with the brand's new headphones on. Ananya greets him with a hug, is seen dancing around, having a chill time before posing for the camera with Shubman. Some of the cheekiest comments on the video read, "Sara and riyan crying in corner", "Sara must watch that hug scene,no wrong intention but she must be jealous", and "We want justice for Sara Tendulkar and Riyan Parag".

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre)

Why are fans mentioning Sara Tendulkar and Riyan Parag in the comments?

Ananya and Shubman's picture together went viral earlier this month when Beats revealed them as their brand ambassadors. It led to a meme fest on social media involving India all-rounder Riyan Parag. The memes set the internet on fire shortly after Gill and Ananya shared the post on their respective social media handles about the advertisement.

Moments after the pictures were posted online, Parag began to trend on social media. The Rajasthan Royals star, who made his India debut in a T20I series earlier this summer, became a trend on social media back in May after a screenshot of his search history on YouTube went viral, which featured two entries - "Ananya Panday hot" and "Sara Ali Khan hot".

Besides being a professional cricketer, the 22-year-old is also a part-time gamer, who occasionally streams his gaming activities online. During one of his streaming shows, his YouTube search history was spotted by a user, who immediately singled out the entries on the two Bollywood actresses, and it led to a barrage of tweets on the cricketer.

Shubman Gill was previously linked with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. It is said that the two of them are no longer together. Neither Sara, nor Shubman have ever confirmed or denied the rumours.