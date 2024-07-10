Shubman Gill played a fine knock of 66 runs in 49 deliveries which was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes. With this victory, the "Men in Blue" are now leading the series with 2-1 against Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "The wicket was double paced...": Shubman Gill x 00:00

Team India won the third T20I match by 23 runs against Zimbabwe, following which skipper Shubman Gill said that the wicket for double-paced and every odd ball was gripping.

Fine bowling performance by Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan helped India overcome a scare of 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Dion Myers and Clive Madande and beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series at Harare on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill said, "Definitely it feels very good, it was a crucial game for us, the way we started with the bat and ball was good. The wicket was a bit double-paced, the odd ball was gripping and it was not easy to hit the length balls, that is what we discussed with our bowlers. We know that if there is something in the wicket, it will be more with the new ball, and as the ball gets old it's a bit easier to score. Everyone is contributing and that is a good sign."

Also Read: Rahul Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 WC triumph

Shubman Gill played a fine knock of 66 runs in 49 deliveries which was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes.

With this victory, the "Men in Blue" are now leading the series with 2-1 against Zimbabwe.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first. A fine 67-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Shubman kickstarted things for India. Later Shubman (66 in 49 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) had a 72-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (49 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India scored 182/4 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/25) and Sikandar Raza (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

In the run-chase of 183 runs, India had Zimbabwe struggling at 39/5. Later, a 77-run partnership between Dion Myers (65* in 49 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Clive Madande (37 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Zimbabwe's innings a new lease of life. However, Indian bowlers bounced back on time to keep Zimbabwe at 159/6 at the end of their 20 overs.

Washington Sundar (3/15) and Avesh Khan (2/39) were the top bowlers for India. Khaleel Ahmed also got a wicket each.

(With ANI Inputs)