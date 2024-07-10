Rahul Dravid happy to forgo bonus amount after T20 WC triumph

Rahul Dravid's head coach tenure ended as a T20 World Cup winner, but there have been speculations of him joining an Indian Premier League franchise as a mentor

Rahul Dravid (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid refused to take the additional bonus of Rs. 2.5 crores offered to him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. following the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Dravid was offered the bonus amount following the national team's success but he was happy to settle for the due amount of Rs 2.5 crore similar to other coaching staff.

The BCCI wanted to repay Rahul Dravid for helping India win the trophy in Barbados by increasing his reward to Rs. 5 crore which is similar to other players. But according to PTI, Rahul Dravid was happy with an equal pay check as other coaching staff.

It was more of a goodwill gesture than any official call as Dravid's tenure as India coach had originally ended after last year's 50-over World Cup at home.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma and the governing body were successful in convincing Dravid to stay till the T20 World Cup as they then had felt that time was too short for a new coach to take up the high-pressure job.

But at this point, the Bengaluru man seems to be keen to take a step back and relax after a hectic over two years tenure as the India head coach, before taking the next career move.

The BCCI appointed Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of Team India. Under his mentorship, Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 title.

Currently, VVS Laxman is in charge of Team India for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. So far, Team India is leading the series by 2-1 after securing a 23-run win in the third T20I.

