Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | 'My wife refers to you as my workwife': Rohit pens a thank you note to Dravid x 00:00

Rohit Sharma, the victorious captain of India's T20 World Cup 2024 team, has penned an emotional farewell to former head coach Rahul Dravid, lauding his exceptional man-management skills and his ability to set aside personal accolades for the team's greater good.

"My wife (Ritika Sajdeh) refers to you as my work wife and I am lucky to get to call you that too," Rohit shared on his Instagram, accompanied by a snapshot of the two together. His tribute underscores the unique player-coach dynamic prevalent in the Indian cricket team.

"I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I'm not sure I ever will," wrote Rohit, who is known for his reserved demeanor.

"You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time," Rohit continued, reflecting on Dravid's remarkable ability to connect with players regardless of their experience or status.

Rohit, whose international career began under Dravid's captaincy in 2007, recalled how he idolized him during his early years as a cricketer. Recently, Dravid revealed that Rohit's phone call had prevented him from resigning after India's defeat in the ODI World Cup final last year.

Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished," the 37-year-old said.

Expressing joy over their joint success in clinching a global trophy, Rohit remarked, "This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I'm so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidante, my coach and my friend."

Dravid, too, has openly expressed his fondness for Rohit, emphasizing that he will miss him not only as a player but also as a dear friend due to the strong bond they've cultivated.

Rohit's message serves as a poignant reminder of Dravid's significant impact on the Indian cricket team's recent successes in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the profound respect and admiration he commands within the cricketing fraternity.

Following his departure from the coaching role at the conclusion of India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies last month, Dravid leaves behind a legacy marked by professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to nurturing India's cricketing talent.

As Rohit bids farewell to a mentor and a guiding force, he epitomizes the gratitude felt by players whose careers have been shaped by Dravid's mentorship and leadership, echoing sentiments shared by countless fans worldwide.

In conclusion, Rohit Sharma's tribute underscores not just a farewell to a coach, but a tribute to a mentor whose impact transcends cricket, shaping lives and legacies for generations to come.