Arbaaz Khan & Sshura

Arbaaz Khan is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Sshura today, and he has the sweetest post for his better half. On his wedding anniversary, the actor took to his Instagram and shared two stunning pictures of the duo standing close and posing for mushy snaps. In the first click, the couple is seen standing close, dazzling in black outfits, while the second picture is from the day of their wedding.

About Arbaaz’s Wish for Sshura

While sharing these two beautiful pictures, Arbaaz wished Sshura and wrote, “Happy anniversary Shura, words can’t express the happiness, joy, and laughter you bring to our life. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage, and it feels like I’ve known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support, and care. Truly blessed.”

More About Sshura & Arbaaz

The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023, in an intimate Nikah ceremony. Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of the movie Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist for Raveena Tandon.

The two dated for two years before tying the knot. Their relationship was so private that even Arbaaz’s family was not aware of it. "Initially, they didn’t know. They knew I was just meeting someone, but when they realized that this is a huge step I am taking, they were more than happy. In moments like these, you have the support of your loved ones because they know these decisions are made between two mature people,” he shared in an interview with Indian Express.

The Dabangg actor also addressed the big age gap between the two. While Sshura is 31, Arbaaz is 56. "Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect from each other, what we want, and how we are looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” said actor Arbaaz.

Previously, Arbaaz was married to model Malaika Arora, and they have a son, Arhaan. The couple got divorced in May 2017.