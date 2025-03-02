Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s son Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia are now married

Listen to this article Ashutosh Gowarikar’s son Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony x 00:00

One of the most news-making events in the last two days has been the wedding of Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, and Niyati Kanakia. There have been numerous reports about the preparations, the filmmaker visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend an invitation, and everything in between. Turns out, the two have now finally taken the nuptial plunge and tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai today. The festivities, which began on February 28, have now come to an end with the star-studded wedding, and below is everything you should know about the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashutosh Gowariker's son tied knot with Niyati Kanakia

In a spectacular celebration of love and unity, Konark Gowariker, son of renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Sunita Gowariker, married Niyati Kanakia, daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia of Kanakia Builders, today. The wedding was a star-studded affair that brought together luminaries from both the film and business communities.

About the wedding festivities

The festivities began with the traditional haldi ceremony on February 28, followed by the sangeet ceremony on March 1, attended by close friends and family. The joyous event set the tone for the grand wedding that followed, filled with laughter, music, and heartfelt moments. The wedding ceremony itself was a lavish affair, with elaborate decorations and a stunning venue that perfectly captured the essence of the couple's love story. Guests were treated to a delightful blend of cultural traditions and modern elegance, making it a truly memorable occasion.

The star-studded reception

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their loved ones, with the atmosphere brimming with happiness and excitement. The reception that followed was equally grand, featuring exquisite cuisine, live performances, and heartfelt speeches that celebrated the union of Konark and Niyati. The wedding reception was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raj Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Sajid Khan, and others.

The pictures from the starry night are all over the internet, and fans are indeed having a lot of fun watching them. Ashutosh Gowariker last directed Panipat in 2019, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles. Stay tuned for more.