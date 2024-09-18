Happy to straddle direction and acting, Ashutosh Gowariker says his portrayal of IPS officer RS Kulkarni in Manvat Murders will highlight the cop’s role in solving the infamous 1970s case

Manvat Murders

Listen to this article Ashutosh Gowariker on playing IPS officer Ramakant S Kulkarni in 'Manvat Murders' x 00:00

It doesn’t matter whether he is behind the camera or in front of it, Ashutosh Gowariker feels at home in both places. What matters to the actor-filmmaker is how compelling the script is. Evidently, Manvat Murders delivers on that count. The upcoming Marathi web series (dubbed in Hindi) – an adaptation of former (or current?) IPS officer Ramakant S Kulkarni’s book, Footprints on the Sands of Crime—chronicles the kidnapping and murders of women that took place between 1972 and 1974 in Maharashtra’s Manwath village. Gowariker steps into the shoes of the late cop, who led the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

How was it facing the camera for the SonyLIV thriller barely a year after his last acting gig, Kaala Paani (2023)? More than anything, Gowariker feels “fortunate” to have played Kulkarni, who was also known for cracking the Raman Raghav case. “Ramakant S Kulkarni solved numerous cases that might have otherwise remained unsolved. Footprints on the Sands of Crime provided amazing insight into his process, his eye for detail, the way he handled suspects and made them confess,” he shares.

Gowariker had forayed into movies with acting dreams. He made his debut with Holi (1984), following it up with many projects, including Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989), Chamatkar (1992) and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994). While he turned director in the early ’90s, acclaimed films like Lagaan (2001), Swades (2004) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008) showed his command over storytelling. His pursuit of precision extends to his acting projects, too. The actor met Kulkarni’s family in January 2024 as part of his prep. “I met Ramakant Kulkarni’s wife, his daughter Anita Bhogle and her husband Harsha Bhogle-ji to gain a deep understanding of the character—his persona, behaviour and beliefs. Their inputs helped me prepare for the role. I hope through this series, he will receive the appreciation he deserves for his remarkable work in solving the murders.”

Directed by Ashish Bende, Manvat Murders also stars Sai Tamhankar and Sonali Kulkarni. “Another exciting aspect of this show was working with two of my favourite actresses. Working with Sonali and Sai was like a crash course in acting.”