Actor Boman Irani is celebrating 40 years of his marriage with his wife Zenobia Irani. The actor took to social media, and gave his fans a peek into his celebration of 40 incredible years of their union. Along with some adorable pictures with his wife, Irani also penned a note filled with his signature wit. His post perfectly captures the essence of their relationship.

Boman shared pictures of him and Zenobia holding red heart shaped balloons with the words 'I love you'. The couple is also adorned with garlands and hugging each other sideways. The pictures exude love and warmth and the magic of their 40 year bond.

He wrote in the caption, “So it bugs me when the whole world thinks you’re this darling angel. Only I know what a real pain in the behind you can be. 40 years of experience. However... Who wants to marry an angel??? I got a pain in the behind who is also an angel. That’s the combo that shaped me. Shaped us. Shaped family. Had laughs. Navigated. 40 years together, old friend. Love you”.

About Boman Irani's film The Mehta Boys

Meanwhile, Boman Irani is gearing up for the release of his debut directorial 'The Mehta Boys'. The film has done rounds at film festivals across the world in the past year. The film received standing ovation at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The award recognises his exceptional talent and contribution to the world of cinema. In the presence of his family and co-actors, Boman Irani accepted the prestigious award with pure joy.

He took to social media to express his excitement, as he shared, “Winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for The Mehta Boys feels like a dream come true”.

He further mentioned, “Having my family and cast by my side made it all the more special. To everyone who poured their heart and soul into this film but couldn’t be here tonight—this win is for you! Your dedication and passion made this possible, and I am deeply grateful. Here’s to the entire team”.

(with inputs from IANS)