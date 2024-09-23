Akash Ambani married his high school sweetheart Shloka Mehta in 2019. The couple had a grand pre-wedding celebration in Switzerland which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood

Chris Martin of Coldplay, Shloka and Akash Ambani Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Old video of Coldplay performing at Akash and Shloka Ambani's pre-wedding in Switzerland resurfaces x 00:00

Amid the chaos around British band Coldplay’s concert tickets in India, an old video of the group performing at billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding bash has resurfaced. Akash married his high school sweetheart Shloka Ambani in 2019. The couple had a grand pre-wedding celebration in Switzerland which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

When Coldplay performed at Akash-Shloka Ambani’s pre-wedding

The pre-wedding bash called 'Winter Wonderland' was held at St Moritz, Switzerland. Nestled amidst the Swiss Alps, the Ambanis hosted about 500 guests including stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Rajkumar Hirani. The bash also included a Ferris wheel, a bumper car, a spiral slide, a drone show, and fireworks. However, what topped it all was Coldplay’s performance.

Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai. The couple has a son Prithvi and a daughter Veda. Shloka is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds.

About Coldplay’s concert in India

Grammy-winning band Coldplay announced the dates for bringing their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to India. The Mumbai shows are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. Since there was a huge rush of fans willing to buy tickets, a third show of the band has been added for January 21.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets', priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately Rs 2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.

In addition to performing several songs from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' from their upcoming release Moon Music, the band will entertain their fans with some incredible collections including 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime'.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.