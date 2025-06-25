Cricketer Rinku Singh's marriage with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj has been postponed. The news was confirmed by Priya's father and three-time MP Tufani Singh. The wedding was reportedly scheduled to be held on 19th November 2025

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh recently made it to social media feeds when he announced his engagement to Member of Parliament Priya Saroj. The pictures of their lavish engagement, held on June 8, quickly went viral on the internet. Post their engagement, the couple was all set to tie the knot in November. However, according to the latest reports, the wedding will no longer happen on the scheduled date. The wedding is reportedly being postponed by a few months.

Rinku Singh's wedding postponed

Priya’s father, Tufani Saroj, who is a three-time MP from Machhlishahr (Uttar Pradesh) and current MLA from Kerakat, Jaunpur, confirmed the news of the wedding being postponed to Hindustan Times. Notably, Rinku and Priya's wedding was scheduled to be held in Varanasi on November 19. However, it has now been postponed due to Rinku’s cricket commitments.

Tufani revealed that, due to Rinku’s busy schedule, so far, no decisions have been made regarding the wedding plans. He noted, “We have not decided on anything for now. Unka jab pura program aa jayega game [cricket schedule] ka tab kuch tay hoga. Abhi pura schedule ana baki hai.”

As per announcements by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India will be hosting South Africa for an all-format series, starting with two Tests from November 14 to 18 in Guwahati. But before that, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is between October 19 and November 8.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

For the unversed, Priya is a first-time legislator from Machhlishahr, who defeated BP Saroj. She went on to become the second youngest candidate to be elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024. On the other hand, Rinku was last seen playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his cricketing career, the left-handed middle-order batter has played two One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 33 Twenty20 Internationals.

Priya's father had previously shared that the couple was introduced to each other through a mutual friend, whose father is also a cricketer. Before their engagement, Tufani had said, “Yeh pehla function hai. Abhi parivaar ka hi function hai. Shaadi November 18 ki final kari hai.” The wedding was scheduled to be held at The Centrum in Lucknow.

Rinku and Priya’s engagement saw Congress leader and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, MP Dimple Yadav, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, and others in attendance.