Exotic locations across the world where Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani hosted their wedding events

The youngest of the Ambani siblings, Anant, is all set to tie the knot on July 12 with Radhika Merchant. The scale of their pre-wedding festivities has been such that it has also hit international news headlines. With multiple pre-wedding festivities, the four-day wedding festivities will commence on July 12. While Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in Mumbai at their family-owned Jio World Convention Centre, their pre-wedding festivities were held at different locations. In the past, the Ambani twins, Isha and Akash, also had their respective weddings at lavish locations.

Isha’s wedding took place at Antilla, the Ambani residence and the world’s most expensive private residence, with celebrities from all over the world in attendance. Akash’s wedding venues included the Trident Hotel at Bandra Kurla and the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Isha Ambani:

Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal in 2018. Th couple had their engagement ceremony in the dreamy locales of Lake Como in Italy. The three-day festivities unfolded at various luxurious venues such as Villa Balbiano, Duomo di Como & Teatro Sociale Como. They had around 500 guests in attendance.

Isha and Anand's pre-wedding festivities were hosted in Udaipur. It was a lavish affair with over 1000 guests including Bollywood stars. The festivities took place at the 16th-century City Palace overlooking Lake Pichola.

The highlight of the soirée was the private concert by Beyoncé, who brought along her mom, Tina Knowles to the event. She did a 45-minute performance which included her hits like ‘Crazy In Love', ‘Naughty Girl' and ‘Perfect’.

The wedding ceremony was held in Mumbai at the private residence of the Ambani, Antilla. It is the most expensive private residence in the world and is nothing short of an exotic location in itself.

Akash Ambani:

Pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland were a star-studded affair, with exclusive performances from The Chainsmokers and Coldplay's Chris Martin. Meanwhile, acclaimed folk singer Falguni Pathak set the dandiya raas night in motion back in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the baraat, which traditionally escorts the groom to the wedding site, saw Akash Ambani arriving on horseback, accompanied by live performances from Indian rapper Mika Singh. Once married, the couple were serenaded by Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5, with a viral video capturing the couple dancing to Levine's hit song "She Will Be Loved," offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the splendour of the wedding reception.

This luxurious resort town hosted wedding celebrations, including events at the historic Gothic-style Badrutt’s Palace Hotel overlooking St. Moritz Lake.

Anant Ambani:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first pre-wedding festivity was held at Jamnagar in Gujarat which is also the hometown of the Ambani family. They hosted their second pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise with 800 guests, setting sail from Italy to the south of France and back. The 4,380-km journey started from Palermo and took the guests to Rome for day tours of the city’s main attractions. A lavish dinner and a toga party followed. The next morning, May 31, the cruise ship docked at Cannes for an elaborate masquerade bash and a grand fireworks display. The cruise ended at Portofino the next day

The cruise saw performances by international artists like Pitbull, Guru Randhawa, Backstreet Boys, and Katy Perry, among others.