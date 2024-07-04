Even after Hardik Pandya and the Indian Cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Nataša did not congratulate them

Hardik Pandya and Natasa

Rumours about cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Nataša Stanković splitting up have been circulating since IPL 2024. At first, fans thought the couple might be pretending to split to divert attention from Hardik’s poor performance as the captain of the Mumbai Indians.

However, even after Hardik and the Indian Cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Nataša did not congratulate them, which was unusual compared to the rest of the country.

As Hardik Pandya returns from T20 World Cup, Natasa Stankovic posts new video

This fueled the rumours even more, leaving people online wondering if the couple is heading for a divorce. The Indian team is now back home, and shortly after their return from Barbados today, July 4, Nataša posted something cryptic.

Lately, Nataša's social media has been filled with mysterious messages and cute videos of her spending time with her son, Agastya Pandya. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a clip of herself getting glammed up. The video included a message that read: "God, fix me when I'm the problem, and protect me when I'm not ✨❤️."

She looked stunning in a white t-shirt and black trousers with her wavy hair down. More importantly, Nataša seemed happy. As expected, her comment section was flooded with theories and suggestions from various trolls.

Did Hardik Pandya call wife Natasa Stankovic after ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win?

Visuals of the cricketer, who has been in the spotlight amid rumours of separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic, are now going viral.

In some photos, Hardik was seen sitting on the pitch and having a video call on his phone with someone. Fans flooded the comments section of an Instagram post, speculating about who Hardik was talking to after the match. While some suggested it could be Natasa, others believed he might have been talking to his mother or his brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Virat Kohli calls up Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, soon after India's win, Virat Kohli called his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, and was spotted engaged in an animated conversation with his kids Vamika and Akaay. While the entire country celebrated the win, actress Anushka Sharma shared a special post on Instagram. She revealed that her daughter Vamika was concerned about Team India members.