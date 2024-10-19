There has been trouble in paradise for Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, but it looks like the couple has mended their differences, as the duo has shared a happy picture on Instagram

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee

Listen to this article Trouble resolved? Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee share happy picture: ‘Jab tumhare maa baap ne...’ x 00:00

Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee have been in the spotlight recently due to divorce rumours. Speculation about their separation began when Rathee was spotted at guru Premanand Govind Sharan's ashram seeking guidance. In a video she shared, she discussed themes of infidelity and their two daughters. However, it now appears that the couple has reconciled. Amidst the social media drama, Taneja shared a happy picture with his wife on Instagram, explaining why they prefer to keep their ‘personal’ issues private.

Gaurav Taneja & Ritu Rathee's post

In the post featuring a selfie with Rathee, Gaurav Taneja stated, "To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear: jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye (if your parents don’t involve you in their matters, why would we). Every sensible person would understand this."

Netizens react to Gaurav & Ritu's post

In the photo, the couple is seen smiling, with Ritu beaming from ear to ear while Gaurav strikes a cute pose. As soon as the picture was posted, netizens began reacting. One commented, “Everyone knows it was a publicity stunt.” Another wrote, “It’s always better to keep it private! Cuz people talk either way.” A third user added, “Planned publicity stunt.”

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

He is a well-known YouTuber who goes by the name of Flying Beast online. He makes content related to fitness and nutrition on YouTube. He currently owns three channels: “Flying Beast,” “Fit Muscle TV,” and “Rasbhari Ke Papa”. Gaurav's wife Ritu and their two daughters Kiara and Pihu are also very much involved in making content for YouTube.

Before becoming a content creator, Taneja was a pilot. He started his career with the IndiGo airlines. He later joined AirAsia as a pilot but was suspended for “standing up for the safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers”. In response to his suspension, Taneja created a YouTube video titled “Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job,” in which he detailed how the airline was compromising passenger safety to save on fuel.