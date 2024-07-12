Inside videos from Anant-Radhika wedding: Salman-SRK dance together, Priyanka Chopra grooves to 'Chikni Chameli'

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Several celebrities came under one roof for the wedding of the year and the inside videos are worth a watch or more

Celebrities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot tonight. The wedding festivities that is being held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai saw a plethora of celebrities in attendance. Celebrities from the fields of film, sports and politics made an appearance at the grand wedding. Now, inside videos from the grand affair is making its way to social media.

Priyanka Chopra flew into the country just for the wedding along with her husband Nick Jonas. For the wedding, Priyanka arrived in a yellow lehenga while Nick opted for a light coloured kurta pyjama. At the wedding venue, Priyanka was seen letting her hair down and dancing to Bollywood songs. In one of the videos, Priyanka was seen dancing to 'Chikni Chameli' as Nick looked at her in admiration.

Take a look:

Oh she missed dancing real bad 🥹🤧 pic.twitter.com/8or2MVJXzi — 𝘚 (@StacySuperDuper) July 12, 2024

On the other hand, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen standing close to each other and grooving to the beats of various songs. They were accompanied by Nita Ambani, mother of the groom.

Take a look:

Humare Karan aur Arjun aagaye 🔥



Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing their hearts out at Ambani's Wedding ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #AnantRadhikaWedding #AnantWedsRadhika pic.twitter.com/25N8UQB3K0 — ꪖꜱᏂ𝗂ϻ𝚊¨*:·. 🦋 (@ashimaNegii) July 12, 2024

About the grand wedding:

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine. Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras. From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.With a bevvy of international celebrities invited for the grand wedding, the Ambanis are using the occasion to showcase the traditional arts of the country such as brasswork, pottery, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewellery, and rosewood furniture. The Dress Code has the theme 'Resplendently Indian'. While pre-wedding festivities showcased the love of the Ambani family for Indian handlooms, the wedding attire is designed to showcase a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of India's talented couturiers and artisans.