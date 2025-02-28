As Mid-day kickstarts its third season of Powerful Women, Amruta Fadnavis speaks exclusively about how she knew CM Devendra Fadnavis was the one, and her role in his political rise

Multi-faceted achiever Amruta Fadnavis, who discovered her passion for singing at a young age before forging a successful career in banking, has reached a point in life where she describes the two fields as heart and mind. Coming from a progressive household, she believed in putting her freedom first while choosing a significant other. As Mid-day kickstarts its third season of Powerful Women, Amruta speaks exclusively about how she knew CM Devendra Fadnavis was the one, and her role in his political rise.

How Amruta Fadnavis met Devendra Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur admits that she was politically unaware. “I'm really sorry to say this, but I had never voted till the age of 26 until I married Deven ji,” she avers.

She recalls that the marriage proposal came through Fadnavis after their photos were exchanged by a mutual family friend. However, the CM’s mother was apprehensive because the photo shared by Amruta’s folks showed her in a casual avatar, which she says was “not meant to be sent to a boy's family.”

Despite all of it, her husband believed she was the right one for him. But for her, the prime concern was whether she would retain freedom after marriage. “I had seen so many examples of friends and others who had to shut themselves off,” she explains.

So what was it about him that attracted her? “He believed in individual liberty and growth,” she answers.

Amruta asserts that even though the image of politicians is synonymous with corruption and other vices, he was very honest and transparent, with an agenda of nation first. “I decided to take the gamble, and it has paid off till now, at least,” she adds with a smile.

They tied the knot in 2005 and have a daughter named Divija.

Amruta’s role in Devendra Fadnavis’ political rise

When asked how far she thinks Devendra Fadnavis has come as a politician, she replies, “He has blossomed into someone who is extremely intelligent and understands political situations aptly. He has a vision. I have seen him grow.”

Amruta believes that her biggest contribution to his journey has been about ensuring that he never felt burdened by household concerns. “I took charge of our home completely. I see to it that any requirement doesn't reach him so he's free for his Maharashtra, his nation,” she says.

“Whenever he has been in dilemmas during very peculiar or tricky situations, I've always given my peace of mind to him, and at times he has bought my thoughts,” she adds.