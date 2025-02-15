Breaking News
Watch: Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat shares how they celebrated "long distance wala valentine"

Their adorable long-distance celebration was filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments, proving that distance is no match for their bond.

Kriti Kharbanda with husband Pulkit Samrat. Pic/Yogen Shah

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pulkit is currently in Punjab for the shoot of 'Glory', which also stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. Producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films described the project as a deeply personal story, saying, "Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it's a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience." Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in second season of 'Rana Naidu'.

kriti kharbanda pulkit samrat valentines day Valentine`s Day Valentine`s week Instagram bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

