Their adorable long-distance celebration was filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments, proving that distance is no match for their bond.

Kriti Kharbanda with husband Pulkit Samrat. Pic/Yogen Shah

Lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple but virtually. Kriti took to Instagram and shared a screen recording of her heartfelt V-Day video call with her husband Pulkit. In the clip, the couple can be seen making heart hands gesture. Their adorable long-distance celebration was filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments, proving that distance is no match for their bond. "Long distance wala valentine! #happyvalentinesday #myvalentine #pyaar," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pulkit is currently in Punjab for the shoot of 'Glory', which also stars Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. Producers Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman of Atomic Films described the project as a deeply personal story, saying, "Glory is a story close to our hearts. At its core, it's a gripping murder mystery intricately woven against the backdrop of the high-stakes world of sports, bringing together two electrifying genres. With its propulsive action and relentless twists, Glory promises to keep audiences hooked. Partnering with Netflix has given us the platform to bring this bold vision to life for a global audience." Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in second season of 'Rana Naidu'.

