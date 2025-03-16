Raghav Chadha shared a series of pictures on Instagram, standing proudly in front of the Harvard Kennedy School

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Parineeti Chopra celebrates husband Raghav Chadha's new achievement: 'I'm a Harvard wife!'

Actor Parineeti Chopra couldn't contain her excitement as she celebrated her husband Raghav Chadha's latest achievement.

The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has completed a prestigious leadership program at Harvard University, and Parineeti expressed her pride on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Parineeti, who is often seen heaping praise on Raghav, shared a fun reaction to his achievement, calling herself a "Harvard wife."

Raghav Chadha shared a series of pictures on Instagram, standing proudly in front of the Harvard Kennedy School.

He described his experience at Harvard as "transformative," highlighting how it expanded his horizons and strengthened his commitment to public service.

"Learning, unlearning, and growing--one class at a time! From intense classroom teachings to insightful discussions with brilliant minds from across the world, the Harvard experience has been nothing short of transformative," read the caption of his post.

The 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actress, known for her playful and affectionate nature, quickly responded to her husband's post.

She shared a picture of Raghav with a cheeky caption, "My husband is a Harvard return."

In another post, she proudly declared, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm a Harvard Wife. Bye."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is set to make her web series debut after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila. She will be seen in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva.

The untitled thriller will stream on Netflix. In the series, she will be joined by actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry. The cast also includes the multi-talented Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi.

Parineeti's series debut is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra, director of Maharaj, and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Productions.

