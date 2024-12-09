Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's interview sparked backlash after his comments made Parineeti uncomfortable. Netizens criticized him for humiliating her

In Pic: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Pic/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently went for an interview where the politician's husband made some comments about his actress wife, which didn't sit well with netizens. They are now calling him out for making the actress uncomfortable.

Raghav Chadha's comments against Parineeti Chopra

While talking about each other, Raghav made a few comments. In one comment, he said, "We are happily married. She is happy, and I am married." Another comment was, "Shaadi ka ek mantra hai: Happy wife is happy life." The third comment by Raghav Chadha was, "In a marriage, there's always a person who is right and another person who is the husband." He also remarked, "Hum samjhota kar lete hain. Main apni galti qbool leta hoon aur yeh mujhse agree kar leti hain."

The politician made all these comments during his time on Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat. Raghav's remarks made Parineeti look evidently uncomfortable.

Netizens react to Raghav Chadha's comments

As the clips of their interview go viral, netizens have started calling out Raghav for his remarks. One said, "Bro needs lessons from his brother-in-law. Look at Nick Jonas and look at this guy." Another commented, "She was right when she said, ‘I don’t wanna marry any politician ever.’ Now we all know why."

A third fan shared, "Parineeti behen, dekho hum dono ek dusre ko nahi jaante par abhi zyada time hua nahi hai shaadi ko." One user wrote, "Agar yeh bakwas karni thi to shaadi kyun ki? Like you think it’s funny humiliating your wife in front of others like this? Maybe you are the one who doesn’t deserve her." Another user remarked, "Itna time to shaadi ko hua bhi nahi jitne confidence se ise lag raha hai yeh gyaan de raha hai. 😂😂😂 That's what politicians do."

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha had a dreamy wedding in 2023. The couple got married at a hotel in Udaipur in the presence of family and friends. Around the time of their wedding, it was speculated that their extravagant wedding venue charged Rs. 10 lakh per room. However, over a year after their wedding, the AAP MP has cleared the rumors surrounding the cost of their wedding.

Talking about the rumors, Chadha said, "It was a five-star and not a seven-star hotel in Udaipur where 40 to 50 rooms were booked for guests and where the wedding took place. None of the rooms cost Rs. 10 lakh as is being alleged."