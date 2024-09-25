Breaking News
'We are one': Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha mark first wedding anniversary with loved-up pics!

Updated on: 25 September,2024 12:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple showered love on each other, capturing the essence of their relationship in picturesque moments that reflect their joy and togetherness, check it out!

Parineeti-Raghav celebrate first wedding anniversary

'We are one': Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha mark first wedding anniversary with loved-up pics!
Actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Maldives and shared heartfelt glimpses of their special day. The couple showered love on each other, capturing the essence of their relationship in picturesque moments that reflect their joy and togetherness.


Parineeti-Raghav celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives


Raghav penned an adorable anniversary wish, which reads: "A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we'd met sooner. You've made every day so special, whether it's the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You've been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!"


 
 
 
 
 
Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to capture their love and celebrate their first anniversary. She dropped loved-up pictures with her husband and said, "We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us..But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful. Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. 🙂"

 
 
 
 
 
"I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.…me!😂) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much. Why didn’t we meet sooner? 🥰 Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE," she penned. 

About Parineeti-Raghav's iconic wedding 

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Eminent personalities from the entertainment industry and the political world attended the ceremony.

In an interview, Parineeti revealed that she knew he was the one within five minutes of meeting him. The love story of Raghav and Parineeti blossomed in London, as reportedly the duo studied together at a college there.

In an interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Parineeti shared, "I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn’t even know if he was married, had children, how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I’m looking at this man and saying, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’. It was some God’s voice inside me."

(With inputs from IANS)

