Breaking News
Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Joint probe panel comprising Navy, state, independent experts counter numerous questions
Mumbai: ‘Worms, muck, faecal matter in our water!’
Mumbai: Brave psychiatrist beats back burglar
Mumbai: Woman falls in love online, blackmailed after sending pics
Mumbai: Woman swept away after jumping into Versova bay
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Raghav Chadha drops old video of Parineeti Chopra singing asks Paru why dont you sing more often

Raghav Chadha drops old video of Parineeti Chopra singing, asks, ‘Paru, why don’t you sing more often?’

Updated on: 30 August,2024 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raghav Chadha hyping Parineeti Chopra by dropping an old video of her singing is the cutest green flag thing you can see on the internet right now

Raghav Chadha drops old video of Parineeti Chopra singing, asks, ‘Paru, why don’t you sing more often?’

In Pic: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
Raghav Chadha drops old video of Parineeti Chopra singing, asks, ‘Paru, why don’t you sing more often?’
x
00:00

Parineeti Chopra has her own hype king, and he is none other than her husband, Raghav Chadha, who never misses a chance to hype his princess. Today, Raghav took to his Instagram and dropped a throwback video where she can be seen singing, and it is the cutest green flag thing you can see on the internet right now. While posting this old video, he asked his wife why she doesn't sing more.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)




While sharing the video, Raghav wrote, "Goosebumps!!!!! Found this gem - my wife looking like a child, but singing like a pro... Paru, why don’t you sing more often?" As soon as Raghav posted the video, Parineeti slid into the comment section and wrote, "Whatttt?! What surprise is this! I'm waiting for your call, and you're posting on social media? But also, of course, forgiven because of this."

About Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Eminent personalities from the entertainment industry and the political world attended the ceremony.

In an interview, Parineeti revealed that she knew he was the one within five minutes of meeting him. The love story of Raghav and Parineeti blossomed in London, as reportedly the duo studied together at a college there.

In an interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Parineeti shared, "I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn’t even know if he was married, had children, how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I’m looking at this man and saying, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’. It was some God’s voice inside me."

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Parineeti played the role of Amarjot, wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. The titular role was played by Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released on Netflix.

Chamkila presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Raghav Chadha parineeti chopra Parineeti Raghav Wedding Celebrity Life Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK