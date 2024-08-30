Raghav Chadha hyping Parineeti Chopra by dropping an old video of her singing is the cutest green flag thing you can see on the internet right now

In Pic: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Raghav Chadha drops old video of Parineeti Chopra singing, asks, ‘Paru, why don’t you sing more often?’ x 00:00

Parineeti Chopra has her own hype king, and he is none other than her husband, Raghav Chadha, who never misses a chance to hype his princess. Today, Raghav took to his Instagram and dropped a throwback video where she can be seen singing, and it is the cutest green flag thing you can see on the internet right now. While posting this old video, he asked his wife why she doesn't sing more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

While sharing the video, Raghav wrote, "Goosebumps!!!!! Found this gem - my wife looking like a child, but singing like a pro... Paru, why don’t you sing more often?" As soon as Raghav posted the video, Parineeti slid into the comment section and wrote, "Whatttt?! What surprise is this! I'm waiting for your call, and you're posting on social media? But also, of course, forgiven because of this."

About Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Eminent personalities from the entertainment industry and the political world attended the ceremony.

In an interview, Parineeti revealed that she knew he was the one within five minutes of meeting him. The love story of Raghav and Parineeti blossomed in London, as reportedly the duo studied together at a college there.

In an interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Parineeti shared, "I swear, I met Raghav, and within five minutes, I knew I was going to marry this man. I didn’t even know if he was married, had children, how old he was… He just sat at breakfast in front of me, and I’m looking at this man and saying, ‘I think I’m going to marry this man’. It was some God’s voice inside me."

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Parineeti played the role of Amarjot, wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. The titular role was played by Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released on Netflix.

Chamkila presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.