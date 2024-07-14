Wimbledon 2024: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the single men's finals between Djokovic and Alcaraz

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Listen to this article Wimbledon 2024: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hold hands as they watch finals between Djokovic and Alcaraz x 00:00

Couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted holding hands as they watched Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final live from the stands.T aking to Instagram Story, Parineeti posted a couple of pictures from her tennis court date with Raghav, who is an Aam Aadmi Party leader.

In one of the snaps, Parineeti and Raghav can be seen exuding romantic vibes by holding each other's hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wimbledon finals 2024," she captioned the post.

In a rematch of 2023 Wimbledon final, the young Spanish sensation Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are locking horns, with the former aiming to join Rod Lever, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic as winners of French Open and Wimbledon in same year and the latter aiming to equal Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles.

Alcaraz has become just the fourth player in the Open Era to achieve multiple Wimbledon final qualification at the age of 21 or less. The 21-year-old, just last month at Roland Garros, became the youngest player of the Open Era to secure a major title on all three surfaces, the grass, clay, and hard courts.

Djokovic has a 3-2 lead over Alcaraz in the head-to-head battle. The second seed is chasing his first title of the season, arrived at Wimbledon having undergone knee surgery in early June. The former No. 1 in the ATP Rankings has done well throughout the event with fine levels of fitness, dropping just two sets en route to his 10th Wimbledon final.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is basking in the success of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on OTT. She also recently took to social media to express happiness over the success of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I've waited for years..."

She also thanked Imtiaz Ali for the opportunity."Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity," Parineeti added.

(with inputs from ANI)