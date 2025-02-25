Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram. They were dressed in custom ensembles by designer Anita Dongre

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal Pics/Instagram

Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal after 13 years of being together. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Instagram. They were dressed in custom Anita Dongre ensembles. Prajakta wore a custom pichhwai lehenga with palm trees and tiny Prajakta flowers hand-painted and hand-embroidered. Vrishank on the other hand wore a tone-on-tone nature-inspired silk sherwani. Check out the pictures below.

Prajakta and Vrishank’s dreamy wedding

In an interview with Vogue India, Prajakta shared, “I was away most of the time due to prior work commitments, so Vrishank handled a lot more than we had originally kept as our departments. He went for several recces and food tastings with our parents.”

“We told our family and friends that they could show up in pyjamas, for all we cared. We just wanted them to be well rested and enjoy,” she added.

How Prajakta and Vrishank met

“We met at a common friend's house when I was 18 and Vrishank was 22. On a whim, we ended up exchanging BlackBerry Messenger pins, which was the rage back then. Since we were young and unhinged, we ended up talking all day and all night and soon realised there was a lot more than ‘just talking’,” the couple told the media outlet.

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame. “I was planning the proposal for a long time. We were on a camping trip to West Virginia with my sister and cousins based in the US. There’s a very scenic waterfall trail and I wanted to pop the question there. I tried to make it as discreet as possible,” said Vrishank.

Professionally, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane was the sole YouTuber from India that Bill Gates welcomed at the Microsoft offices in 2023. Koli was also one of the six YouTubers invited to the WEF meeting in Davos. Additionally, she made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan-starring film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ and she is well-recognized for appearing in the Netflix series ‘Mismatched.’